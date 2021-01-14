Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €166.00 ($195.29) price objective on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €158.88 ($186.91).

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €172.20 ($202.59). 182,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59. Bechtle AG has a 12-month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 12-month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €177.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €168.61.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

