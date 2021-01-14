Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 25,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $263.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.48. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.