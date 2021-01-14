Beefy.Finance Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and $83,431.00 worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance token can now be bought for about $77.83 or 0.00196804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00096010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

Beefy.Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

