Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.48

Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $90.48 and traded as high as $104.50. Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) shares last traded at $104.00, with a volume of 612,905 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of £131.08 million and a P/E ratio of -208.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L)’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

