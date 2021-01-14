Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF remained flat at $$117.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.49. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $122.56.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
