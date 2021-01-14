Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF remained flat at $$117.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.49. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $122.56.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

