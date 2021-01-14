Bela (BELA) 1-Day Volume Tops $280.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 90.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Bela has a total market capitalization of $95,673.00 and $280.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bela has traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00390051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 375.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bela Token Profile

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,555,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,408,840 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

