Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $7.52 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $49.23. 31,150,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,724,984. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $211.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

