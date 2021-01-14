Bellecapital International Ltd. Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 2.1% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 377.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,301,000. Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 75,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.98. 6,437,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,532,209. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,221,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,116,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

