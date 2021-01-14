Bellecapital International Ltd. Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 50,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 801.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,434,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664,980. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.63 and its 200-day moving average is $176.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

