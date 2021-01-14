Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Trading Down 1.5%

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. 342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Benchmark Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.40.

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

