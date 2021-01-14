Benz Market Capitalization Hits $801.25 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Benz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Benz has a market cap of $801.25 and $921.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Benz has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00036425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00106939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00232539 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00056117 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars.

