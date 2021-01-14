BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,549.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.00382604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00038181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.52 or 0.04130839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012672 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

