Berenberg Bank Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €74.00 Price Target

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) received a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.72 ($77.32).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

BASF SE (BAS.F) stock opened at €68.03 ($80.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83. BASF SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €69.24 ($81.46).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.