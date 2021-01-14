Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

HeidelbergCement stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 33,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,489. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $16.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

