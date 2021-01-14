Berenberg Bank Lowers Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) to Sell

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FERGY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERGY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,733. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.