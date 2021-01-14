Berenberg Bank Reiterates GBX 6,500 Price Target for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC)

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,140.88 ($67.17).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 5,356.22 ($69.98) on Thursday. ASOS Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The company has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,703.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,506.25.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, for a total transaction of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total transaction of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

