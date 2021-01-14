Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.63.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BERY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.
Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.
In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at $349,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,156,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,565,000 after purchasing an additional 568,093 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
