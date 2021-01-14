Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BERY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at $349,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,156,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,565,000 after purchasing an additional 568,093 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

