BetaPro Gold Bullion 2x Daily Bull ETF (HBU.TO) (TSE:HBU) Shares Down 1%

BetaPro Gold Bullion 2x Daily Bull ETF (HBU.TO) (TSE:HBU) was down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.64 and last traded at C$12.64. Approximately 12,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 25,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.77.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.74.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Gold Bullion 2x Daily Bull ETF (HBU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Gold Bullion 2x Daily Bull ETF (HBU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.