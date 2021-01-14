BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (HQU.TO) (TSE:HQU) Stock Price Up 1.1%

BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (HQU.TO) (TSE:HQU) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.51 and last traded at C$41.33. 299,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 457,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.97.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (HQU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (HQU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.