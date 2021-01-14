Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Up 13.7%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shot up 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $144.78 and last traded at $142.47. 12,934,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 5,411,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYND. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.71.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.60 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.32 and a 200-day moving average of $141.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,565,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,127,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,381,436. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth $933,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.