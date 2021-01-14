Bezant Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,425.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Bezant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bezant has traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $56,425.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00385311 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.36 or 0.04078562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Bezant is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

