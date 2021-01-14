BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $71.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $73.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

