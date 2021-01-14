BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.88

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.88 and last traded at $73.88, with a volume of 48234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Societe Generale downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

