Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $19.85

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.85, but opened at $22.30. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 12,365 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCYC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $457.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $340,857.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,857.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $716,513 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.