Big Cypress Holdings Llc Acquires 417,200 Shares of Blue Calypso, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock

Blue Calypso, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) CEO Big Cypress Holdings Llc bought 417,200 shares of Blue Calypso stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,172,000.00.

Shares of BCYP remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Blue Calypso, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Blue Calypso Company Profile

Blue Calypso, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and enforcement of technology and intellectual property focused on digital word-of-mouth marketing and advertising. Its intellectual property portfolio consists of 5 US patents and 11 pending patent applications that cover methods and systems for communicating and syndicating electronic offers and advertisements.

