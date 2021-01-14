Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BLMC opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.78. Biloxi Marsh Lands has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

Get Biloxi Marsh Lands alerts:

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.91%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Biloxi Marsh Lands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Company Profile

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in Louisiana and Texas. The company's principal assets are surface and mineral rights to approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 1.13 billion cubic feet of natural gas and approximately 60.0 thousand barrels of oil.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.