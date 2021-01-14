Binance USD Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $2.41 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043207 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005589 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.00373340 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00037521 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.10 or 0.04258534 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013233 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012502 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Binance USD Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “
Binance USD Coin Trading
Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
