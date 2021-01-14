Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) & Deltagen (OTCMKTS:DGEN) Financial Comparison

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) and Deltagen (OTCMKTS:DGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and Deltagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioanalytical Systems $60.47 million 2.77 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -43.29 Deltagen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deltagen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bioanalytical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and Deltagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioanalytical Systems -7.75% -42.74% -6.38% Deltagen N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Deltagen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bioanalytical Systems and Deltagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioanalytical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Deltagen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bioanalytical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.21%. Given Bioanalytical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bioanalytical Systems is more favorable than Deltagen.

Volatility and Risk

Bioanalytical Systems has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deltagen has a beta of 21.81, indicating that its share price is 2,081% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Deltagen beats Bioanalytical Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Deltagen Company Profile

Deltagen, Inc. provides drug discovery tools and services to the biopharmaceutical industry and to the academic research community in the United States. The company offers a suite of programs designed to enhance the efficiency of drug discovery, including access to biological models, as well as small-molecule and secreted protein drug targets. It also provides target validation data in the areas of immunology and metabolic diseases. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

