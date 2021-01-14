Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biodesix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.64). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full-year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.05) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDSX. BTIG Research began coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Biodesix from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

