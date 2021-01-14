BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Trading Down 9.5%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was down 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 1,919,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,304,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.
BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 247.02%.
About BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)
BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.
