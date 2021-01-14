BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Trading Down 9.5%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was down 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 1,919,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,304,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 247.02%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global stock. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of BioHiTech Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

