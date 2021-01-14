BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR.L) (LON:BPCR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR.L) (LON:BPCR) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01). Approximately 785,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 742,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £13.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR.L)’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,865.17%.

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

