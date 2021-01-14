BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading Up 6.4%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $54.10. Approximately 510,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 804,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.

Several brokerages have commented on BTAI. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). Analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 83.3% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,140.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.