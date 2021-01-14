Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 91.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cormark upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) stock traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, hitting C$2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,282. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The stock has a market cap of C$624.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.66.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

