Birdchain Price Up 296.6% Over Last 7 Days (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 296.6% higher against the US dollar. Birdchain has a total market cap of $339,542.68 and $296.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00041653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00375481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00040650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.58 or 0.04001833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Birdchain

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 278,575,288 coins. Birdchain's official website is www.birdchainapp.com . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io .

The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

