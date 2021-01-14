Bitball Treasure Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $522,189.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for approximately $102.68 or 0.00270327 BTC on exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $46.21 million and $522,189.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00104947 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00011571 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

