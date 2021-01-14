Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Down 34.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $959,330.26 and approximately $62.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

