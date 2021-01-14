Bitcoin Confidential Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $3,306.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.37 or 0.00241665 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

