Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 24.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $240.01 million and $43.05 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $13.70 or 0.00035307 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.27 or 0.00296983 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00067227 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

