Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Hits Market Capitalization of $34,823.44

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $34,823.44 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

