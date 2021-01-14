Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Million

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $7.44 or 0.00019321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $56,539.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001248 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000191 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000799 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 152,878 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

