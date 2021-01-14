Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.08 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for approximately $218.85 or 0.00555840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and $1.76 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,372.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.08 or 0.01333603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043776 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00169460 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000213 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,625,077 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.