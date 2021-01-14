Bitcoin Zero Hits 1-Day Volume of $22,701.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $182,952.33 and $22,701.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00104574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00058332 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00226155 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,545.61 or 0.84574778 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Token Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Token Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

