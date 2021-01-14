BitCore (BTX) Trading Down 41% Over Last Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $4,361.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,762.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.96 or 0.03050480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00384607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.73 or 0.01302059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.86 or 0.00535331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00421323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.72 or 0.00288512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00019415 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,509,290 coins and its circulating supply is 18,008,331 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

