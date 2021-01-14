BitDegree (BDG) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 54.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $377,116.88 and $28,153.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded 59.5% higher against the US dollar. One BitDegree token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00041778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00375046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.70 or 0.03977061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BDG is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

