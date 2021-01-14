BitGreen (BITG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.97 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $53,463.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00016430 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00095168 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001485 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007723 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

