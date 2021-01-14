BitTorrent (BTT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $72.08 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $354.64 million and approximately $72.08 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001025 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002235 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,971,302,760 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

