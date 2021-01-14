Bitzeny Hits One Day Volume of $1,210.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 39.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $117,074.44 and approximately $1,210.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00390833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 505.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

