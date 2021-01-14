Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Price Down 14.8% Following Insider Selling

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) shares were down 14.8% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $28.77 and last traded at $29.61. Approximately 2,537,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 600,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Specifically, insider David M. Epstein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $373,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 723,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,962.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $101,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,198 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDTX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

