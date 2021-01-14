Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) vs. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Head to Head Survey

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Black Hills pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Hills has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Black Hills is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Black Hills and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 13.01% 8.71% 2.93% Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Hills and Brookfield Renewable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $1.73 billion 2.21 $199.31 million $3.53 17.35 Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Black Hills and Brookfield Renewable, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 0 1 8 0 2.89 Brookfield Renewable 1 0 0 0 1.00

Black Hills currently has a consensus price target of $72.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.20%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.18%. Given Black Hills’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Black Hills shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Hills beats Brookfield Renewable on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. This segment owns 939 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,900 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,066,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. It also provides appliance repair services to residential customers through company technicians and third-party service providers; and constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers. This segment owns and operates approximately 4,775 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,210 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; 7 natural gas storage sites; and approximately 49,000 horsepower of compression and 500 miles of gathering lines. The Power Generation segment produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal generating plants; and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to utilities under long-term contracts. The Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming; and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. Black Hills Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.