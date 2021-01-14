Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) (CVE:BMM) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) (CVE:BMM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.20. Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 79,224 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.88 million and a P/E ratio of -11.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) Company Profile (CVE:BMM)

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper properties. Its flagship project is the Blanco Creek mineral property, which comprises 40 unpatented federal lode claims and 3 historic underground mines located in central Idaho.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.